USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.26.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BULLISH 49.76% 50.24% -21.25% Daily -28.32% Weekly 3.33% Daily 28.57% Weekly -10.56% Daily -7.83% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 21 when USD/CAD traded near 1.26, price has moved 1.78% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.25% lower than yesterday and 28.32% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.33% higher than yesterday and 28.57% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.26. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.