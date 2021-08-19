USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.26.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 28.57% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.76%
50.24%
-21.25% Daily
-28.32% Weekly
3.33% Daily
28.57% Weekly
-10.56% Daily
-7.83% Weekly
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 21 when USD/CAD traded near 1.26, price has moved 1.78% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.25% lower than yesterday and 28.32% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.33% higher than yesterday and 28.57% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.26. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
