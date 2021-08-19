France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,484.00.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 45.73% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

52.81%

47.19%

68.58% Daily

91.50% Weekly

-39.24% Daily

-45.73% Weekly

-8.24% Daily

-12.69% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 52.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.12 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 21 when France 40 traded near 6,484.00, price has moved 1.87% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 68.58% higher than yesterday and 91.50% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 39.24% lower than yesterday and 45.73% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,484.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

