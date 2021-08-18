EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Nov 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.52.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Just Holding On To 1.17 as EUR/GBP Attempts New Breakout
2021-08-18 09:30:00
US Dollar Eyes FOMC Minutes for Next Move. Where To for EUR/USD?
2021-08-18 07:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 05:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-17 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – More of the Same Ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole
2021-08-18 09:06:00
Gold and Silver Hold Breath for FOMC Minutes, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus
2021-08-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Possible Despite Weak UK Inflation
2021-08-18 08:00:00
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.15% Gold: 0.01% Silver: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7wvBCJE2mC
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.01% US 500: -0.26% FTSE 100: -0.34% Wall Street: -0.35% France 40: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/geIpoi3sga
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Nov 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.52. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WYyjWRwtii
  • USD still holding just below the four-month-high at 93.19 $DXY pullback has so far held around prior short-term resistance around the 93 handle #FOMC minutes the big $USD driver today https://t.co/OMGFlcx0Gz https://t.co/ObOAv2bqnW
  • EUR/USD falls back within key support area as USD outperforms. EUR/GBP stages new attempt at breaking out from descending channel.Get your $EURUSD market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/4bBuxrNgF1 https://t.co/V6vBTvPMzL
  • Canadian CPI came across the wires hotter than expected. Headline inflation accelerated from 3.1 to 3.7% (exp 3.4%) and core moved from 2.7 to 3.3%. $USDCAD has slipped but it FOMC minutes anticipation may hold this one up. 60min chart: https://t.co/Re2ITu0sNV
  • 🇨🇦 Core Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 3.3% Previous: 2.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • 🇺🇸 Building Permits MoM (JUL) Actual: 2.6% Previous: -5.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • 🇺🇸 Housing Starts MoM (JUL) Actual: -7% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • 🇨🇦 Inflation Rate MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Nov 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.52.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Nov 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.52.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.96% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

61.81%

38.19%

8.84% Daily

42.66% Weekly

-3.70% Daily

-18.96% Weekly

3.68% Daily

10.55% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 61.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.62 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Nov 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.52. The number of traders net-long is 8.84% higher than yesterday and 42.66% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.70% lower than yesterday and 18.96% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

