AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 18 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.61% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
69.44%
30.56%
6.12% Daily
16.85% Weekly
-9.60% Daily
-29.61% Weekly
0.77% Daily
-2.76% Weekly
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 69.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.27 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 18 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75. The number of traders net-long is 6.12% higher than yesterday and 16.85% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.60% lower than yesterday and 29.61% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
