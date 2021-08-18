AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 18 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.61% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BEARISH 69.44% 30.56% 6.12% Daily 16.85% Weekly -9.60% Daily -29.61% Weekly 0.77% Daily -2.76% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 69.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.27 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 18 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75. The number of traders net-long is 6.12% higher than yesterday and 16.85% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.60% lower than yesterday and 29.61% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.