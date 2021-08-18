AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 18 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 05:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Targets Key Support at 2021 Low
2021-08-17 18:30:00
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
News
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 05:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-17 21:00:00
News
Gold and Silver Hold Breath for FOMC Minutes, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus
2021-08-18 03:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
News
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 Core Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 1.8% Expected: 2.2% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • 🇬🇧 Core Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 1.9% Expected: 2.2% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • 🇬🇧 Inflation Rate MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.0% Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • 🇬🇧 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) Actual: 2% Expected: 2.3% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Inflation Rate MoM (JUL) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.3% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Core Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.2% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-18
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/WthZhDMvNg
  • GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.23. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NyhQhUwu5X
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 18 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vGwc7dETDJ
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 18 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 18 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.61% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BEARISH

69.44%

30.56%

6.12% Daily

16.85% Weekly

-9.60% Daily

-29.61% Weekly

0.77% Daily

-2.76% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 69.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.27 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 18 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75. The number of traders net-long is 6.12% higher than yesterday and 16.85% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.60% lower than yesterday and 29.61% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.23.
2021-08-18 05:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.23.
2021-08-18 05:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Jul 20 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69.
2021-08-17 15:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Jul 20 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69.
2021-08-17 15:23:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Aug 09 when Gold traded near 1,730.91.
2021-08-17 14:23:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Aug 09 when Gold traded near 1,730.91.
2021-08-17 14:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 05, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.28.
2021-08-16 09:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 05, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.28.
2021-08-16 09:23:00
