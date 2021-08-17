NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Jul 20 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.02% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
62.34%
37.66%
49.17% Daily
34.12% Weekly
-22.22% Daily
-26.02% Weekly
10.86% Daily
2.69% Weekly
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 62.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.66 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Jul 20 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69. The number of traders net-long is 49.17% higher than yesterday and 34.12% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.22% lower than yesterday and 26.02% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
