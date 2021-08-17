NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Jul 20 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EURUSD Faces 1.1800 to 1.1700 Range or Break as Taper Fodder Picks Up
2021-08-17 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for Days Ahead
2021-08-17 13:30:00
Dow Jones Advances Despite Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Tests Support
2021-08-17 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Four-Day Rally Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2021-08-17 14:30:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Aug 09 when Gold traded near 1,730.91.
2021-08-17 14:23:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Falls on Soft US and Chinese Data. AUD/JPY Eyed
2021-08-16 23:00:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.20% Silver: -0.75% Oil - US Crude: -1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WnaltqOfdh
  • The price of gold appears to be reversing ahead of the 50-Day SMA ($1800) as it pulls back from a fresh weekly high ($1796). Get your $XAU market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Db4I78NSv5 https://t.co/I5x0dq6Dyy
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.37% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.72% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CZypeS5Fx6
  • Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakout, Inflation on Deck https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/08/17/canadian-dollar-price-forecast-usdcad-usd-cad-threatens-break-inflation-on-deck.html $USDCAD $CAD https://t.co/s1jq7kH2OH
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.07% France 40: -0.11% US 500: -0.88% Wall Street: -0.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DPrXMFvSQq
  • In what is likely little surprise to many, retail sales fell short of expectations across the board. The headline rate falling 1.1%, larger than the expected 0.3% drop. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/sI4ZBhUwqh https://t.co/ONbxYd1G8T
  • NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Jul 20 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to NZD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Mrc3xhixAW
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.32% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.69% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.94% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/IcXn0pXId9
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.49% Germany 30: 0.15% France 40: -0.23% US 500: -0.52% Wall Street: -0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3uOgussrHm
  • Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Aug 09 when Gold traded near 1,730.91. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Gold strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FrXhcEtSo2
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Jul 20 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69.

Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.02% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BEARISH

62.34%

37.66%

49.17% Daily

34.12% Weekly

-22.22% Daily

-26.02% Weekly

10.86% Daily

2.69% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 62.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.66 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Jul 20 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69. The number of traders net-long is 49.17% higher than yesterday and 34.12% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.22% lower than yesterday and 26.02% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

NZD/USD
Bearish