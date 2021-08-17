News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EURUSD Faces 1.1800 to 1.1700 Range or Break as Taper Fodder Picks Up
2021-08-17 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for Days Ahead
2021-08-17 13:30:00
Dow Jones Advances Despite Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Tests Support
2021-08-17 01:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Four-Day Rally Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2021-08-17 14:30:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Aug 09 when Gold traded near 1,730.91.
2021-08-17 14:23:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Falls on Soft US and Chinese Data. AUD/JPY Eyed
2021-08-16 23:00:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.32% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.69% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.94% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/IcXn0pXId9
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.49% Germany 30: 0.15% France 40: -0.23% US 500: -0.52% Wall Street: -0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3uOgussrHm
  • Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Aug 09 when Gold traded near 1,730.91. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Gold strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FrXhcEtSo2
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.11% Gold: -0.27% Silver: -0.95% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JOfrVonB61
  • $USD strong like bull, another breakout on the back of retail sales. One more resistance point before a re-test of the four-month-high at 93.19 $DXY https://t.co/9jP6holJUK https://t.co/Q8qDps7ODH
  • 🇺🇸 Business Inventories MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.8% Expected: 0.8% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • 🇺🇸 NAHB Housing Market Index (AUG) Actual: 75 Expected: 80 Previous: 80 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-17
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 83.96%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.72%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EJV30suC4q
  • RT @NYFedResearch: Business activity grew significantly in the region’s service sector, according to firms responding to the August Busines…
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.24% Silver: 0.13% Oil - US Crude: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/oVTgIRVWWA
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Aug 09 when Gold traded near 1,730.91.

Research, Research Team
Gold Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 4.33% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Gold

BULLISH

69.77%

30.23%

-2.34% Daily

-11.74% Weekly

9.72% Daily

-4.33% Weekly

1.02% Daily

-9.62% Weekly

Gold: Retail trader data shows 69.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.31 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Aug 09 when Gold traded near 1,730.91. The number of traders net-long is 2.34% lower than yesterday and 11.74% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.72% higher than yesterday and 4.33% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 05, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.28.
2021-08-16 09:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 30, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.15.
2021-08-16 08:23:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Mar 11 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
2021-08-13 03:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 17, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,162.90.
2021-08-10 16:23:00
