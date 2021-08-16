EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 30, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.15.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 15.71% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 50.46% 49.54% 7.19% Daily 12.33% Weekly 0.00% Daily -15.71% Weekly 3.50% Daily -3.56% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 30 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.15, price has moved 0.98% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.19% higher than yesterday and 12.33% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is unchanged than yesterday and 15.71% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 30, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.15. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.