AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 05, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.28.

English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-08-16 05:00:00
Dollar Outlook Finds Strong EURUSD and GBPUSD Ranges, AUDUSD Breakout Potential
2021-08-15 10:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Spill Reverses Off Key Technical Support
2021-08-14 03:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-16 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-08-15 13:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-08-16 05:00:00
Gold Prices Eyeing 1,785 Resistance as Chinese Data Dent Sentiment
2021-08-16 04:00:00
Dollar Outlook Finds Strong EURUSD and GBPUSD Ranges, AUDUSD Breakout Potential
2021-08-15 10:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Above 50-Day SMA
2021-08-14 22:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading
2021-08-15 23:00:00
US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges
2021-08-13 14:35:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/n4yCYFRq3y
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/j9wAUskjU5
  • 🇮🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 1st Est (Q2) Actual: -1.4% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.24% Wall Street: -0.25% Germany 30: -0.59% France 40: -0.87% FTSE 100: -1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3RCOUvggiR
  • Heads Up:🇮🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 1st Est (Q2) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-16
  • Japan PM Suga - seeking to expand Japan virus emergency until September 17th
  • AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 05, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.28. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FdBmINvpmQ
  • Russian oil and gas condensate output falls to 10.42mbpd for Aug 1-15 from 10.46mbpd average in July - Two Sources #oott
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 30, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 130.15. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YHFXKIXzAe
  • Ethereum continues to respect the bullish channel - fresh multi-week highs becoming harder to print though. #eethereum #eth @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/WSVdsDJAK2
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 05, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.28.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 05, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.28.

Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.30% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BEARISH

50.44%

49.56%

10.58% Daily

27.07% Weekly

-7.76% Daily

-16.30% Weekly

0.66% Daily

1.11% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 05 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.28, price has moved 1.29% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.58% higher than yesterday and 27.07% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.76% lower than yesterday and 16.30% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 05, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.28. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

