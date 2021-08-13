USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Mar 11 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 140.45% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BULLISH 52.50% 47.50% 0.00% Daily -33.75% Weekly 9.74% Daily 140.45% Weekly 4.40% Daily 1.01% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 52.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.11 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Mar 11 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92. The number of traders net-long is unchanged than yesterday and 33.75% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.74% higher than yesterday and 140.45% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CHF price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.