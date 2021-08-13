USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Mar 11 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Eyes Consumer Sentiment Data Due
2021-08-12 22:00:00
EUR/USD Defends March Low Despite Slew of Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
2021-08-12 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension
2021-08-13 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Softer US Dollar Despite EIA Report Disappointment
2021-08-12 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
5 Myths on Women and Money: Wall Street Isn’t Just for Men
2021-08-13 02:00:00
Dow Breakout Stalls on Liftoff, Dollar Focuses More on Taper than UofM Spark
2021-08-13 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Tests Key Resistance - GLD Levels
2021-08-12 17:20:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls to Face Critical Fibonacci Level
2021-08-12 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Eyes Consumer Sentiment Data Due
2021-08-12 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable After Strong UK GDP Data
2021-08-12 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Eyes Consumer Sentiment Data Due
2021-08-12 22:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-12 20:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/C9lvJiS69P
  • FDA clears third Covid shot for certain patients that are immunocompromised - BBG
  • USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Mar 11 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CHF strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QIhuQijAc0
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/4lTxohhin6
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.50% Gold: 0.14% Oil - US Crude: -0.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DCO9KHkKep
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/kTmKwTiIev
  • Great chat on #USD and #GBP trends with ⁦@NadineBlayney⁩ on ⁦@ausbiztv⁩ earlier today. Covered the Fed outlook and why Sterling fell despite strong Q2 GDP data. https://t.co/SbBXSCZJe7
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 80.57%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 84.65%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/mo3SVnLWtq
  • The Dow failed to make anything out of its breakout and despite the UofM sentiment survey and Fed speculation, the Dollar's hopes Friday are likely facing the same fate. My outlook for the final day of trade this week: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/08/13/Dow-Breakout-Stalls-on-Liftoff-Dollar-Focuses-More-on-Taper-than-UofM-Spark.html https://t.co/Fb4ZwfxljV
  • Crude oil and iron ore prices appear to be in a tailspin as the Delta Covid variant is forecasted to put the brakes on the Chinese economy as cases grow.Get your #crudeoil market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/71pu1umrbN https://t.co/yqM9iSpHUo
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Mar 11 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Mar 11 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.

Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 140.45% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BULLISH

52.50%

47.50%

0.00% Daily

-33.75% Weekly

9.74% Daily

140.45% Weekly

4.40% Daily

1.01% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 52.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.11 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Mar 11 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92. The number of traders net-long is unchanged than yesterday and 33.75% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.74% higher than yesterday and 140.45% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CHF price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 17, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,162.90.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 17, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,162.90.
2021-08-10 16:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Jul 22 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Jul 22 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-06 17:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2021-08-06 16:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 22, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.31.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 22, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.31.
2021-08-04 09:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CHF
Bullish