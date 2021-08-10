FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 17, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,162.90.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-08-10 19:00:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Yen, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-08-09 15:34:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-08-10 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Gold and Silver Prices Rebound After Big Drop. Are More Gains Ahead?
2021-08-10 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Rises
2021-08-10 08:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-08-10 19:00:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.09% Gold: 0.05% Silver: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/h4xRtUEXjE
  • Poll: When you consider the technical, fundamental and market conditions influencing $EURUSD; do you think it better to approach with a range, break (down) or stay out view?
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in EUR/GBP are long at 77.13%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Hs6NNglaFX
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Evans Speech due at 18:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-10
  • US Dollar strength continues as yields rise yet again. The US 10Y Treasury yield now sits at 1.34% https://t.co/4kLaUjqrUb
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.47% US 500: 0.19% FTSE 100: 0.04% France 40: -0.00% Germany 30: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HMlfjlXOBe
  • In this week’s edition of The Macro Setup, featuring Dan Nathan @RiskReversal and Guy Adami @GuyAdami, @CVecchioFX discussed the impact of rising US Treasury yields across various assets classes, including gold, cryptocurrency, and stocks. Check it out! https://t.co/H1FFu2Z6zv
  • @GuyAdami @RiskReversal @HathornSabin And here we go - this week's edition of The Macro Setup is now live! https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/forex_strategy_corner/2021/08/10/us-dollar-rallying-as-gold-pukes-here-comes-the-fed-dan-nathan-guy-adami-the-macro-setup.html
  • German ZEW warns of ‘increasing risks for the German economy’. EUR/USD nears multi-month support. Get your $EURUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/jKEmTNo1OM https://t.co/UHkP0TFU2Q
  • NY Fed accepts $998.65 billion in reverse repo operations $USD $DXY
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 17, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,162.90.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 17, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,162.90.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 24.13% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BULLISH

49.10%

50.90%

-6.61% Daily

-19.71% Weekly

8.61% Daily

24.13% Weekly

0.56% Daily

-2.11% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 17 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,162.90, price has moved 0.05% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.61% lower than yesterday and 19.71% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.61% higher than yesterday and 24.13% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 17, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,162.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Jul 22 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Jul 22 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-06 17:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2021-08-06 16:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 22, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.31.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 22, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.31.
2021-08-04 09:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86.
2021-07-28 09:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish