FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 17, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,162.90.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 24.13% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 49.10% 50.90% -6.61% Daily -19.71% Weekly 8.61% Daily 24.13% Weekly 0.56% Daily -2.11% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 17 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,162.90, price has moved 0.05% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.61% lower than yesterday and 19.71% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.61% higher than yesterday and 24.13% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 17, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,162.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.