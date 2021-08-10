FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 17, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,162.90.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 24.13% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.10%
50.90%
-6.61% Daily
-19.71% Weekly
8.61% Daily
24.13% Weekly
0.56% Daily
-2.11% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 17 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,162.90, price has moved 0.05% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.61% lower than yesterday and 19.71% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.61% higher than yesterday and 24.13% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jun 17, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,162.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.