EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Jul 22 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.72% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BEARISH 64.34% 35.66% 12.97% Daily 25.60% Weekly -21.73% Daily -23.72% Weekly -2.46% Daily 2.07% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 64.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.80 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Jul 22 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18. The number of traders net-long is 12.97% higher than yesterday and 25.60% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.73% lower than yesterday and 23.72% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.