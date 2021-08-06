EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension
2021-08-06 07:02:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Susceptible to Death Cross Formation Following NFP
2021-08-06 14:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: BoE Talks End Game, EUR/GBP Drops to Yearly Lows
2021-08-06 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Spikes Higher as US Dollar Gains on Solid NFP Report
2021-08-06 13:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Calls for gradual and balanced tapering of asset purchases to start soon $USD $DXY $NDX
  • Must admit I am a bit surprised by the resilience of #crypto today in spite of broad US Dollar strength + risk that the Fed starts tapering this year. At the very least, we have an example of digital assets besting shiny rocks again (see Bitcoin/Gold ratio). #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/yqiVWTTMDi
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.03%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nb9BgDd9mU
  • @DailyFX https://t.co/BI2PyplPmH
  • USD/JPY jumped 25-pips higher immediately following the release of nonfarm payrolls. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/ylNnwtMrpU https://t.co/3RNHpz4Nhx
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.78% Gold: -2.39% Silver: -3.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mbJ82IkOVs
  • EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/GBP weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Ydqesj0CK5
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.45% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.46% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.48% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.67% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.69% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.88% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vQWFTvV1KH
  • What a beautiful setup. I've got my eyes on that upper Bollinger Band now with support residing near the 20-day simple moving average. $USDJPY #Forex #Forex https://t.co/12nIE2raet
  • And another leg higher, something going on here... https://t.co/9O0divfxt6 https://t.co/WTINUUBLup
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.05% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BEARISH

80.75%

19.25%

8.04% Daily

-4.73% Weekly

-10.89% Daily

-9.05% Weekly

3.80% Daily

-5.59% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 80.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.19 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. The number of traders net-long is 8.04% higher than yesterday and 4.73% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.89% lower than yesterday and 9.05% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 22, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.31.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 22, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.31.
2021-08-04 09:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86.
2021-07-28 09:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 13 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 13 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
2021-07-28 06:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Traders Are Selling Reversion into Multi-Month Range
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Traders Are Selling Reversion into Multi-Month Range
2021-07-27 20:53:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish