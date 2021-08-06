EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.05% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
80.75%
19.25%
8.04% Daily
-4.73% Weekly
-10.89% Daily
-9.05% Weekly
3.80% Daily
-5.59% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 80.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.19 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. The number of traders net-long is 8.04% higher than yesterday and 4.73% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.89% lower than yesterday and 9.05% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.
