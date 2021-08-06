EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.05% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BEARISH 80.75% 19.25% 8.04% Daily -4.73% Weekly -10.89% Daily -9.05% Weekly 3.80% Daily -5.59% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 80.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.19 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. The number of traders net-long is 8.04% higher than yesterday and 4.73% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.89% lower than yesterday and 9.05% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.