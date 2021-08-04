AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 22, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.31.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 30.00% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/JPY BEARISH 50.43% 49.57% 3.52% Daily 22.40% Weekly -12.17% Daily -30.00% Weekly -4.90% Daily -10.73% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 22 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.31, price has moved 0.42% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.52% higher than yesterday and 22.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.17% lower than yesterday and 30.00% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 22, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.31. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.