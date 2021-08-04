News & Analysis at your fingertips.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 22, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.31.

Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 30.00% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BEARISH

50.43%

49.57%

3.52% Daily

22.40% Weekly

-12.17% Daily

-30.00% Weekly

-4.90% Daily

-10.73% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 22 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.31, price has moved 0.42% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.52% higher than yesterday and 22.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.17% lower than yesterday and 30.00% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 22, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 81.31. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

