USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 5.56% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BEARISH 50.52% 49.48% 20.04% Daily 1.35% Weekly -16.18% Daily -5.56% Weekly -1.11% Daily -2.19% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 20 when USD/JPY traded near 109.86, price has moved 0.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.04% higher than yesterday and 1.35% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.18% lower than yesterday and 5.56% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.