US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-07-28 09:30:00
2021-07-28 09:30:00
EURUSD and USDCAD Reversals More Suitable to Conditions but Beholden to Fed
2021-07-28 03:00:00
2021-07-28 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Risk Forming a "Lower High" on Viral Concerns, Stockpiles Fall
2021-07-28 04:00:00
2021-07-28 04:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
2021-07-27 17:20:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Investors Intensify Bearish Exposure, Now What?
2021-07-28 05:00:00
2021-07-28 05:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet Earnings, Nikkei 225 May Follow
2021-07-28 01:00:00
2021-07-28 01:00:00
Gold Latest - Price Action on Hold as Traders Wait for the Latest FOMC Announcement
2021-07-28 09:30:00
2021-07-28 09:30:00
Gold Prices Climb Ahead of FOMC as Traders Anticipate Status Quo, USD Falls
2021-07-28 06:00:00
2021-07-28 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD March Higher Halts Pre-Fed
2021-07-28 08:00:00
2021-07-28 08:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Decision Due – Will it Spark Fireworks?
2021-07-27 22:15:00
2021-07-27 22:15:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-07-28 09:30:00
2021-07-28 09:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86.
2021-07-28 09:23:00
2021-07-28 09:23:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OCHk2MUjOO
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.82% FTSE 100: 0.28% Germany 30: 0.19% US 500: 0.18% Wall Street: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Rbdrdjj6kp
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/NPHJ7riOrS
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/siqj2GrhF5
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/f5NSF0ih1d
  • Gold Prices Climb Ahead of FOMC as Traders Anticipate Status Quo, USD Falls https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/28/Gold-Prices-Climb-Ahead-of-FOMC-as-Traders-Anticipate-Status-Quo-USD-Falls.html https://t.co/ymhbav9fHz
  • 🇮🇹 Business Confidence (JUL) Actual: 115.7 Expected: 115.4 Previous: 114.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
  • 🇮🇹 Consumer Confidence (JUL) Actual: 116.6 Expected: 115.5 Previous: 115.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.24%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 73.69%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ukleIKEzfx
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Business Confidence (JUL) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 115.4 Previous: 114.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86.

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 5.56% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BEARISH

50.52%

49.48%

20.04% Daily

1.35% Weekly

-16.18% Daily

-5.56% Weekly

-1.11% Daily

-2.19% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 20 when USD/JPY traded near 109.86, price has moved 0.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.04% higher than yesterday and 1.35% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.18% lower than yesterday and 5.56% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 09:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.86. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

