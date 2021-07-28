EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 13 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 46.46% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
76.36%
23.64%
13.08% Daily
82.42% Weekly
-17.63% Daily
-46.46% Weekly
3.92% Daily
16.26% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 76.36% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.23 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 13 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. The number of traders net-long is 13.08% higher than yesterday and 82.42% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.63% lower than yesterday and 46.46% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.
