Real Time News
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/EWZQjrUXrK
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8r1oSNqSbA
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.10% Germany 30: 0.10% US 500: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.20% FTSE 100: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eXUKke3h5n
  • 🇫🇷 Consumer Confidence (JUL) Actual: 101 Expected: 102 Previous: 103 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Consumer Confidence (JUL) due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 102 Previous: 102 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
  • EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 13 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/GBP weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0CqgbSjVAS
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/wHotmlkaor
  • 🇬🇧 Nationwide Housing Prices YoY (JUL) Actual: 10.5% Expected: 12.1% Previous: 13.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
  • 🇩🇪 GfK Consumer Confidence (AUG) Actual: -0.3 Expected: 1 Previous: -0.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Nationwide Housing Prices YoY (JUL) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 12.1% Previous: 13.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 13 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 46.46% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BEARISH

76.36%

23.64%

13.08% Daily

82.42% Weekly

-17.63% Daily

-46.46% Weekly

3.92% Daily

16.26% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 76.36% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.23 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jul 13 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. The number of traders net-long is 13.08% higher than yesterday and 82.42% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.63% lower than yesterday and 46.46% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

