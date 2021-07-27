GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.40.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 67.26% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BULLISH 48.21% 51.79% -12.24% Daily -37.87% Weekly 6.60% Daily 67.26% Weekly -3.40% Daily -7.88% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 16 when GBP/USD traded near 1.40, price has moved 0.77% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.24% lower than yesterday and 37.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.60% higher than yesterday and 67.26% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.