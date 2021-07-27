News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Trying to Rally From Strong Support
2021-07-27 14:15:00
News
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Delta Variant, Chinese Regulatory Measures Weigh on Prices
2021-07-27 04:00:00
News
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-07-27 16:00:00
News
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
Gold Prices Test $1800 Ahead of Fed Meeting, Real Yields Fall
2021-07-27 06:00:00
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.40.
2021-07-27 17:23:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
News
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-27 17:20:00
USD/JPY Bounces Off Session Lows on Solid Consumer Confidence
2021-07-27 14:30:00
Real Time News
  • GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.40. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6IxNIkWji6
  • NY Fed accepts $927.42 billion in reverse repo operations $USD $DXY
  • $EURUSD is looking to close above the 20-day moving average for the first time in 36 trading days. This would end the longest bearish leg (by definition of spot above/below 20 SMA) since Nov 16, 2018 https://t.co/CM9PhSi7RN
  • USD/CAD struggles to push back above the 200-Day SMA (1.2608) as it tracks the range-bound price action carried over from the previous week. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/VZBKpusKx1 https://t.co/GSZTNOfuOm
  • Despite the formation of a "death cross" EUR/USD continues higher, trading back above 1.1830 $EURUSD #Forex #Trading https://t.co/J9Z4psFoim
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.60%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 70.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BXjltzFs4r
  • In case you missed it... I discuss considerations for playing gold and silver price pullbacks as potentially attractive opportunities in the article below. Link - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/monthly/title/2021/07/02/gold-silver-price-pullback-could-provide-attractive-opportunities-in-q3.html https://t.co/XFd16WGsKN
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.90% Silver: -2.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/shWd9TLjur
  • As risk-assets decline, the $VIX moves back above 20 ahead of tomorrow's Fed rate decision $VIX $VVIX $VXX https://t.co/tWlI7CJivw
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.70% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.48% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/a0R3xYzRkN
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.40.

GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 67.26% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BULLISH

48.21%

51.79%

-12.24% Daily

-37.87% Weekly

6.60% Daily

67.26% Weekly

-3.40% Daily

-7.88% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 16 when GBP/USD traded near 1.40, price has moved 0.77% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.24% lower than yesterday and 37.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.60% higher than yesterday and 67.26% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

