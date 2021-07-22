EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 15, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 129.73.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Meeting: EUR/USD Whipsaws as Policy Left Unchanged With Continued Dovish Message
2021-07-22 12:13:00
EUR/USD Breakout May Be Imminent on ECB Policy Update
2021-07-22 07:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-22 09:00:00
Crude Oil Rebound May Not Last Amid Viral Concerns and Rising Stockpiles
2021-07-22 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss
2021-07-21 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-07-21 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Outlook Moderately Bearish
2021-07-22 13:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Lower Toward $1,800. Will the ECB Deliver Surprises?
2021-07-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus
2021-07-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Delta Variant Offers Respite For Safe Haven Yen
2021-07-21 11:00:00
  • Big tech back to outperforming small cap value again as reflected by Nasdaq 100 to Russell 2000 ratio. With the Yen generally stronger and bond yields under pressure too today, could this be evidence that markets remain worried about covid risk? $QQQ $NDX $IWM $RUT $NQ_F $RTY_F https://t.co/kedCGrdHVr
  • The #ECB defied a slow, global hawkish shift in monetary policy, but it didn't lead to the expected EURUSD break nor Dow lift. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses below 👇 https://t.co/zYp5USwRMf
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9a4pTQCCdG
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.70% France 40: 0.47% US 500: 0.14% Wall Street: -0.06% FTSE 100: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/chXRmzIBlh
  • So the ECB is going to maintain their "persistently accommodative" stance until inflation is persistently above their target (a translation of their word salad around this criteria) and yet they are projecting inflation to undershoot for the coming years. 'We are not budging...'
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 15, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 129.73. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aW0HkOn0L8
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.87% Gold: -0.06% Silver: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IEGT2jAX3j
  • 🇺🇸 CB Leading Index MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.9% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-22
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Flash (JUL) Actual: -4.4 Expected: -2.5 Previous: -3.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-22
  • 🇺🇸 Existing Home Sales MoM (JUN) Actual: 1.4% Previous: -1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-22
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 15, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 129.73.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 10.68% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BULLISH

47.95%

52.05%

-15.73% Daily

-22.55% Weekly

8.20% Daily

-10.68% Weekly

-4.77% Daily

-16.79% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 47.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.09 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 15 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.73, price has moved 0.16% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.73% lower than yesterday and 22.55% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.20% higher than yesterday and 10.68% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 15, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 129.73. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

