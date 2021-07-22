EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 15, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 129.73.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 10.68% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BULLISH 47.95% 52.05% -15.73% Daily -22.55% Weekly 8.20% Daily -10.68% Weekly -4.77% Daily -16.79% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 47.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.09 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 15 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.73, price has moved 0.16% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.73% lower than yesterday and 22.55% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.20% higher than yesterday and 10.68% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/JPY for the first time since Jul 15, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/JPY traded near 129.73. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.