FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Feb 28 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,495.70.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 48.56% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
86.77%
13.23%
21.59% Daily
92.40% Weekly
-23.12% Daily
-48.56% Weekly
12.90% Daily
41.21% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 86.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 6.56 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Feb 28 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,495.70. The number of traders net-long is 21.59% higher than yesterday and 92.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.12% lower than yesterday and 48.56% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.
