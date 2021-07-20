FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Feb 28 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,495.70.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 48.56% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BEARISH 86.77% 13.23% 21.59% Daily 92.40% Weekly -23.12% Daily -48.56% Weekly 12.90% Daily 41.21% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 86.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 6.56 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Feb 28 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,495.70. The number of traders net-long is 21.59% higher than yesterday and 92.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.12% lower than yesterday and 48.56% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.