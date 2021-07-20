FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Feb 28 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,495.70.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD and USDCAD Breakout Dispute EURUSD Hold as Risk Trends Plunge
2021-07-20 00:30:00
2021-07-20 00:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
2021-07-19 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bullish Drivers to Sputter in Q3
2021-07-19 22:00:00
2021-07-19 22:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Plunges into Critical Support- WTI Levels
2021-07-19 17:00:00
2021-07-19 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 Outlook: Covid Cases, US-China Tensions Sink Stocks
2021-07-20 01:00:00
2021-07-20 01:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 30, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,570.80.
2021-07-19 18:23:00
2021-07-19 18:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Decision Time Nears - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-19 18:45:00
2021-07-19 18:45:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
2021-07-19 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD and USDCAD Breakout Dispute EURUSD Hold as Risk Trends Plunge
2021-07-20 00:30:00
2021-07-20 00:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slides on Freedom Day Fears, US Dollar Strength
2021-07-19 09:30:00
2021-07-19 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows
2021-07-19 23:00:00
2021-07-19 23:00:00
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Real Time News
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/YtHYk7vgSR
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/0f9WeujHkk
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.36% Silver: 0.31% Gold: 0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/v7eYdauRNO
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Feb 28 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,495.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BZpjsLKhEf
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ih7TEMz74f
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.81%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 54.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nscIwQad6I
  • USD/JPY Trades Within a Falling Wedge, Watch for a Yen Breakout - #USDJPY chart https://t.co/mra7fCOJKz
  • RBA Minutes: Should be flexibility to raise, cut weekly bond purchases -BBG
  • RBA Minutes: Central scenario is rate rise conditions not met before 2024, recent Covid outbreaks to weigh on household consumption -BBG
  • RBA Minutes: Important to monitor trends in home borrowing. Wages, CPI pick-up expected to be only gradual, modest -BBG
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Feb 28 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,495.70.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Feb 28 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,495.70.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 48.56% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BEARISH

86.77%

13.23%

21.59% Daily

92.40% Weekly

-23.12% Daily

-48.56% Weekly

12.90% Daily

41.21% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 86.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 6.56 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Feb 28 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,495.70. The number of traders net-long is 21.59% higher than yesterday and 92.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.12% lower than yesterday and 48.56% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

