Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 30, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,570.80.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.40% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BEARISH 50.90% 49.10% 78.85% Daily 106.19% Weekly -11.28% Daily -20.40% Weekly 19.33% Daily 15.78% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 30 when Wall Street traded near 34,570.80, price has moved 2.14% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 78.85% higher than yesterday and 106.19% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.28% lower than yesterday and 20.40% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 30, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,570.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.