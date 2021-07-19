USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Jul 20 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 42.56% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BULLISH 46.16% 53.84% -14.26% Daily -34.35% Weekly 10.57% Daily 42.56% Weekly -2.47% Daily -7.47% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 46.16% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.17 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Jul 20 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35. The number of traders net-long is 14.26% lower than yesterday and 34.35% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.57% higher than yesterday and 42.56% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.