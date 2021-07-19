USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 29, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 41.56% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BULLISH 48.71% 51.29% -11.03% Daily -33.15% Weekly 3.58% Daily 41.56% Weekly -4.09% Daily -8.34% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 48.71% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 29 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33, price has moved 4.16% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.03% lower than yesterday and 33.15% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.58% higher than yesterday and 41.56% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 29, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.