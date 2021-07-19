Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,687.00.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.26% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BEARISH 50.67% 49.33% 49.63% Daily 115.87% Weekly 21.77% Daily -23.26% Weekly 34.46% Daily 13.95% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 09 when Germany 30 traded near 15,687.00, price has moved 2.91% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 49.63% higher than yesterday and 115.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.77% higher than yesterday and 23.26% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,687.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.