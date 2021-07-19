AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.47.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Gains as Risk Appetite Wanes, ECB Rates in Focus
2021-07-19 11:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug as OPEC+ Strikes Output Increase Deal
2021-07-19 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, DAX 30, US Dollar, Euro, ECB, Bitcoin, Elon Musk
2021-07-19 14:00:00
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Forecasts For the Week Ahead
2021-07-17 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
Gold Prices Down with Stocks as the US Dollar Gains on Haven Demand
2021-07-19 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slides on Freedom Day Fears, US Dollar Strength
2021-07-19 09:30:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at Support- Cable on Breakout Watch
2021-07-18 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude oil has dropped through an 8-month trendline support on one of the biggest daily losses in a year with a serious swell in volume. $CL_F https://t.co/KgrUc9bYR0
  • BoE's Mann: - The BoE will have to be wary of spillover effects from US policy tightening - Global growth is expected to decrease sharply in 2023 & 2024
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.21% Silver: -2.47% Oil - US Crude: -6.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dKqw2C52Bq
  • BoE's Mann: - It is difficult to determine if negative rates or additional QE would be the correct policy move right now
  • BoE's Mann: - Negative interest rates are difficult to dismiss - According to my research, negative rates are often deployed too late to aid struggling economies
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.63% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.79% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.91% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2Nzh34T3C7
  • Technical Levels: US #Dollar, #Euro, #Loonie, #Kiwi, #Gold, #Oil & #Bitcoin - https://t.co/F8QtLhEnb1
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.20% France 40: 0.18% FTSE 100: -0.02% US 500: -1.52% Wall Street: -2.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NQOFKDVZ2Z
  • US President Biden: - Most price increases were expected and to be temporary - Made clear to Powell that the Fed is independent and should take steps he deems needed - Remains vigilant about potential unchecked inflation $USD $SPX $NDX $RUT
  • USD/CAD extends the advance following the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision to trade above the 200-Day SMA (1.2626) for the first time in a year. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/VWJDdukIxX https://t.co/09S5QKWi6x
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.47.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.47.

Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.98% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BEARISH

51.55%

48.45%

13.09% Daily

21.35% Weekly

-13.98% Daily

-26.98% Weekly

-1.87% Daily

-8.11% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.55% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 09 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.47, price has moved 2.87% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.09% higher than yesterday and 21.35% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.98% lower than yesterday and 26.98% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.47. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Jul 20 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Jul 20 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
2021-07-19 13:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 153.10.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 153.10.
2021-07-19 11:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 29, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 29, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33.
2021-07-19 11:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,687.00.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,687.00.
2021-07-19 09:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bearish