AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.47.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.98% from last week.

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.55% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 09 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.47, price has moved 2.87% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.09% higher than yesterday and 21.35% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.98% lower than yesterday and 26.98% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.47. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.