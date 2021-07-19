AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.47.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.98% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
51.55%
48.45%
13.09% Daily
21.35% Weekly
-13.98% Daily
-26.98% Weekly
-1.87% Daily
-8.11% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.55% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 09 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.47, price has moved 2.87% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.09% higher than yesterday and 21.35% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.98% lower than yesterday and 26.98% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 82.47. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
