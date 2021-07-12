EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jan 19 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.82% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
74.12%
25.88%
11.35% Daily
13.76% Weekly
-0.77% Daily
-22.82% Weekly
7.93% Daily
1.33% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 74.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.86 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jan 19 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89. The number of traders net-long is 11.35% higher than yesterday and 13.76% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.77% lower than yesterday and 22.82% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.
