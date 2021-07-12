EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jan 19 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.82% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BEARISH 74.12% 25.88% 11.35% Daily 13.76% Weekly -0.77% Daily -22.82% Weekly 7.93% Daily 1.33% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 74.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.86 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jan 19 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89. The number of traders net-long is 11.35% higher than yesterday and 13.76% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.77% lower than yesterday and 22.82% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.