EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jan 19 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.

EUR/USD
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-12 12:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 as Delta Variant Threatens Growth Outlook
2021-07-12 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-12 12:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-12 05:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gears Up for Big Test with Inflation, Powell
2021-07-12 15:30:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-12 08:30:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Treads Water, EUR/GBP Slips Lower on ECB Rethink
2021-07-12 08:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-12 10:00:00
Real Time News
  • FDA expected to announce new warning on Johnson & Johnson vaccine - WaPo via BBG
  • NY Fed accepts $776.5 billion in reverse repo operations $USD $DXY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.56%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iktP8Ehjp6
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Business Confidence (JUL) due at 17:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 61.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-12
  • Fed's Kashkari: Once the economy is ready, policy will be normalized
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/Q7mTXa7hkb
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.16% Gold: -0.19% Oil - US Crude: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QOdA4m7RWn
  • Fed's Kashkari: - By the fall the US labor market should be much stronger - The most significant element impacting inflation is the labor market
  • Looks like @neelkashkari is brandishing his #TeamTransitory credentials today
  • Fed's Kashkari: - The US economy is on the verge of a major recovery - 7-10 million Americans remain unemployed
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jan 19 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jan 19 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.82% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BEARISH

74.12%

25.88%

11.35% Daily

13.76% Weekly

-0.77% Daily

-22.82% Weekly

7.93% Daily

1.33% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 74.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.86 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jan 19 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89. The number of traders net-long is 11.35% higher than yesterday and 13.76% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.77% lower than yesterday and 22.82% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

