EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Jan 19 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 57.79% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BEARISH 78.11% 21.89% 6.42% Daily 11.54% Weekly -53.57% Daily -57.79% Weekly -17.04% Daily -17.96% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 78.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.57 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Jan 19 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08. The number of traders net-long is 6.42% higher than yesterday and 11.54% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 53.57% lower than yesterday and 57.79% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.