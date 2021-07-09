EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Jan 19 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 57.79% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
78.11%
21.89%
6.42% Daily
11.54% Weekly
-53.57% Daily
-57.79% Weekly
-17.04% Daily
-17.96% Weekly
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 78.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.57 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Jan 19 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08. The number of traders net-long is 6.42% higher than yesterday and 11.54% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 53.57% lower than yesterday and 57.79% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.
