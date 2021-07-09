AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jun 21, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.18.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.41% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.72%
49.28%
30.43% Daily
32.08% Weekly
-23.31% Daily
-34.41% Weekly
-3.04% Daily
-11.91% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.18, price has moved 2.05% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.43% higher than yesterday and 32.08% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.31% lower than yesterday and 34.41% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jun 21, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.18. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.