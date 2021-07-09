AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jun 21, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.18.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.41% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/JPY BEARISH 50.72% 49.28% 30.43% Daily 32.08% Weekly -23.31% Daily -34.41% Weekly -3.04% Daily -11.91% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 21 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.18, price has moved 2.05% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.43% higher than yesterday and 32.08% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.31% lower than yesterday and 34.41% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Jun 21, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.18. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.