USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 18, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 110.19.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.79% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BEARISH 50.07% 49.93% 7.19% Daily 16.22% Weekly -15.09% Daily -14.79% Weekly -5.22% Daily -1.65% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 18 when USD/JPY traded near 110.19, price has moved 0.45% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.19% higher than yesterday and 16.22% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.09% lower than yesterday and 14.79% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 18, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 110.19. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.