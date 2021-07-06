News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes
2021-07-06 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 14:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,317.30.
2021-07-06 15:23:00
Crude Oil Price Continues to Rally After OPEC+ Meeting is Abandoned
2021-07-06 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hide Odds Fall - Market Minutes
2021-07-06 16:00:00
Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern
2021-07-05 18:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Make a Push from Neckline Support
2021-07-06 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Boosted by UK Government Re-Opening Plan
2021-07-06 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 18, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 110.19.
2021-07-06 17:23:00
Real Time News
  • US President Biden: - Delta variant is more transmissible, dangerous - US will intensify efforts to bring vaccines to cities, young people
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: 0.12% Silver: -1.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RtlJlWL5VY
  • Oil nears $75 per barrel attempting to break above ascending channel pattern Momentum indicators support further upside. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/dWj6BpClIt https://t.co/lCjvzOw0Jq
  • Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Mar 08 when Silver traded near 2,515.30. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Silver weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qLDZCQ938G
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.13%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 67.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bSaEP8QO1t
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.17% Germany 30: 0.16% FTSE 100: 0.14% US 500: -0.43% Wall Street: -0.92% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hqFgZzb94T
  • WTI sharply lower as markets come to grips with OPEC's impasse #WTI #Oil $CL_F #OOTT https://t.co/FT2iGfdk3X
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 18, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 110.19. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GXF4uLCGLi
  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is at levels that would constitute its high close for July, just days after the ‘goldilocks’ June US nonfarm payrolls report. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/iufYZvLcYY https://t.co/XfFLRsObTe
  • Amazon, Microsoft will both get part of the multi-billion cloud contract and could be additional awardees - Defense Official $MSFT $AMZN
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 18, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 110.19.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.79% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BEARISH

50.07%

49.93%

7.19% Daily

16.22% Weekly

-15.09% Daily

-14.79% Weekly

-5.22% Daily

-1.65% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 18 when USD/JPY traded near 110.19, price has moved 0.45% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.19% higher than yesterday and 16.22% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.09% lower than yesterday and 14.79% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 18, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 110.19. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

