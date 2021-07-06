USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 18, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 110.19.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.79% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.07%
49.93%
7.19% Daily
16.22% Weekly
-15.09% Daily
-14.79% Weekly
-5.22% Daily
-1.65% Weekly
USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 18 when USD/JPY traded near 110.19, price has moved 0.45% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.19% higher than yesterday and 16.22% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.09% lower than yesterday and 14.79% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 18, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 110.19. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
