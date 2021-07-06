Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Mar 08 when Silver traded near 2,515.30.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 12.92% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
94.19%
5.81%
-1.68% Daily
-0.08% Weekly
-22.50% Daily
-12.92% Weekly
-3.19% Daily
-0.93% Weekly
Silver: Retail trader data shows 94.19% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 16.23 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Mar 08 when Silver traded near 2,515.30. The number of traders net-long is 1.68% lower than yesterday and 0.08% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.50% lower than yesterday and 12.92% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Silver-bearish contrarian trading bias.
