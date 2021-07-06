News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes
2021-07-06 16:00:00
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-06 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 14:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,317.30.
2021-07-06 15:23:00
Crude Oil Price Continues to Rally After OPEC+ Meeting is Abandoned
2021-07-06 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes
2021-07-06 16:00:00
Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern
2021-07-05 18:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Make a Push from Neckline Support
2021-07-06 14:30:00
Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800
2021-07-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Boosted by UK Government Re-Opening Plan
2021-07-06 08:05:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes
2021-07-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-06 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.89%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YlEAKnjVZr
  • $TSLA has held the underside of trendline, now filling the gap from late June https://t.co/LekiACzYaP https://t.co/H6JYD5By5j
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.01% Silver: -1.56% Oil - US Crude: -3.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/e8UhwQO2uJ
  • Russian Finance Ministry: We have completed the necessary FX conversions to remove the US Dollar from the Russian National Wealth Fund $USD $RUB
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.46% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.55% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XKrMeTBIaG
  • "I will admit that I am surprised by sustained US Dollar strength today after the miss on ISM services earlier," says @RichDvorakFX. Though @CVecchioFX notes that he "would not read too much into these moves amid thin post-holiday liquidity. " $DXY #Forex #Trading https://t.co/j0P9Nlg9qr
  • June ISM services drops to 60.1 from a record high of 64, but manages to grow for the 13th consecutive month. Get your market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/iRludrFiR8 https://t.co/O14yjy4lY5
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.17% Germany 30: 0.14% FTSE 100: 0.13% US 500: -0.56% Wall Street: -1.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Tkg4wYgsJy
  • coming up on the half-way point of the US day and the $USD has already put in quite the move working on a morning star formation with a really strong reversal on shorter tf's touched 92 overnight and has then been bid most of the day https://t.co/XpudK8HzXb
  • The $DXY Dollar Index is up substantially today which is direct contrast to the slide in US 10-year Treasury yields and implied rate hikes from Fed Funds futures (current versus Dec 2022 contracts) https://t.co/tYLPVQbsvN
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 14:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,317.30.

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 14:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,317.30.

Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 3.43% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BEARISH

51.49%

48.51%

19.10% Daily

11.00% Weekly

-14.38% Daily

-3.43% Weekly

0.11% Daily

3.49% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 51.49% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 29 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,317.30, price has moved 0.17% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.10% higher than yesterday and 11.00% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.38% lower than yesterday and 3.43% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 14:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,317.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jun 10, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jun 10, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2021-06-29 11:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.
2021-06-28 17:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-06-28 15:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.
2021-06-22 09:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude