Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 14:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,317.30.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 3.43% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BEARISH 51.49% 48.51% 19.10% Daily 11.00% Weekly -14.38% Daily -3.43% Weekly 0.11% Daily 3.49% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 51.49% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 29 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,317.30, price has moved 0.17% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.10% higher than yesterday and 11.00% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.38% lower than yesterday and 3.43% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 14:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,317.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.