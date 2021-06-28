EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD & EUR/USD Longs Capitulate on USD Short Squeeze - COT Report
2021-06-28 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD in Key Zone, PMI, NFP on Deck
2021-06-28 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit $74 ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Demand Optimism
2021-06-28 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-06-28 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
Gold Price Susceptible to NFP Report amid Looming Fed Exit Strategy
2021-06-28 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: Unfazed by Political Rout, GBP/USD Picking Up Bullish Momentum
2021-06-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Setup: Bullish Breakout Contingent on NFP Data
2021-06-28 14:17:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
2021-06-27 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Quarles Speech due at 17:10 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-28
  • White House: We have talked about a dual-track approach to infrastructure expenditure with Democratic leaders $USD $DXY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.33%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MzFUHhlc4i
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.10% Gold: -0.05% Oil - US Crude: -1.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RQ2cHczlUc
  • Turkey halts flights from Brazil and India due to variants - TRT
  • The price of gold struggles to retain the rebound from the monthly low ($1761) as Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to winddown the quantitative easing (QE) program. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/2TBw7XKQ4r https://t.co/AKQPhuA2x5
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.23% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.26% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OOeKT3Lrke
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.18% Germany 30: 0.13% France 40: 0.11% US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Tt0XNcOxk9
  • US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD in Key Zone, PMI, NFP on Deck https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/06/28/US-Dollar-Technical-Forecast-USD-in-Key-Zone-Ahead-of-PMI-NFP.html $USD $DXY $EURUSD https://t.co/d7WoO5I89W
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SPnAfDFbos
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.

Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 30.87% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BULLISH

48.51%

51.49%

-1.14% Daily

-18.59% Weekly

20.49% Daily

30.87% Weekly

8.93% Daily

1.08% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 16 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20, price has moved 0.55% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.14% lower than yesterday and 18.59% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.49% higher than yesterday and 30.87% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20.
2021-06-24 15:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.
2021-06-22 09:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.81.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.81.
2021-06-21 15:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Mar 29 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Mar 29 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.
2021-06-21 03:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish