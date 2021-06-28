EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 30.87% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BULLISH 48.51% 51.49% -1.14% Daily -18.59% Weekly 20.49% Daily 30.87% Weekly 8.93% Daily 1.08% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 16 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20, price has moved 0.55% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.14% lower than yesterday and 18.59% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.49% higher than yesterday and 30.87% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Jun 16, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.