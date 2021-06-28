AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 55.76% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BULLISH 49.98% 50.02% 2.47% Daily -21.17% Weekly 18.04% Daily 55.76% Weekly 9.71% Daily 4.70% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 11 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77, price has moved 1.77% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.47% higher than yesterday and 21.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.04% higher than yesterday and 55.76% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.