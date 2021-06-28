AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

0

Notifications

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short


News
GBP/USD & EUR/USD Longs Capitulate on USD Short Squeeze - COT Report
2021-06-28 17:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD in Key Zone, PMI, NFP on Deck
2021-06-28 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short


News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit $74 ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Demand Optimism
2021-06-28 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short


News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-06-28 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short


News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
Gold Price Susceptible to NFP Report amid Looming Fed Exit Strategy
2021-06-28 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short


News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: Unfazed by Political Rout, GBP/USD Picking Up Bullish Momentum
2021-06-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short


News
USD/JPY Setup: Bullish Breakout Contingent on NFP Data
2021-06-28 14:17:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rangebound Ahead of June US NFP
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.10% Oil - US Crude: -0.04% Gold: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rTaQ9An30Q
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Battle Lines Drawn- #Loonie Levels for July / #NFP - https://t.co/f6pM8rcblr https://t.co/3PvxNVTqPA
  • If everyone could stop watching the Euros and add some volatility back into these markets, I would appreciate it. https://t.co/LHgjPPmx5O
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.29%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JJexbVsxDL
  • Fed's Barkin: - I am upbeat about the job market and believe that additional progress will be made in a reasonably short period of time - I would prefer to sequence tapering, rate hikes
  • NY Fed accepts $803.01 billion in reverse repo operations $USD $DXY
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.20% Germany 30: 0.15% France 40: 0.15% US 500: -0.02% Wall Street: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vlV6MdDUbs
  • The US Dollar has held near a key zone following the FOMC-fueled breakout two weeks ago. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/zg97A0FaIV https://t.co/JsgGSIYjVj
  • Fed's Quarles: - I would prefer to sequence tapering, rate hikes - Fed has a strong regulatory interest in stablecoins
  • Fed's Quarles: - I am upbeat about the labor market and believe that more progress will be made in short period of time - The Fed has had substantial further progress against inflation goals
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 55.76% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BULLISH

49.98%

50.02%

2.47% Daily

-21.17% Weekly

18.04% Daily

55.76% Weekly

9.71% Daily

4.70% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 11 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77, price has moved 1.77% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.47% higher than yesterday and 21.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.04% higher than yesterday and 55.76% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

