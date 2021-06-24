Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.43% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BEARISH 50.81% 49.19% 10.56% Daily 4.74% Weekly -14.02% Daily -8.43% Weekly -3.07% Daily -2.18% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 50.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 15 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20, price has moved 0.89% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.56% higher than yesterday and 4.74% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.02% lower than yesterday and 8.43% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.