EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-24 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20.
2021-06-24 15:23:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-06-24 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-23 19:30:00
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grasps at Fibo Support but Sellers Vigilant
2021-06-24 15:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fed Narrative May be Challenged on US PCE, Durable Goods
2021-06-24 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise
2021-06-24 11:30:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision
2021-06-23 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Real Time News
  • Fed's Williams: -Now is not the time to normalize policy -Watching inflation outlook very closely -Rapid reopening causing bottlenecks, wage increases -Rate liftoff will be guided by progress on goals -Economy remains far from maximum employment $USD $SPX
  • Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Oil - US Crude weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/mzZUUDjqh7
  • USD/CAD rates may have experienced a failed bullish breakout, having returned back into the descending channel dating back to November 2020. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/7RbRmi0YQE https://t.co/by9PHuwXUB
  • The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 has hit fresh record highs to start the day, but momentum is lacking. DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter speaks to the markets and the Fed Stress Test results. https://t.co/kFKlacgRkF
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VPsYjn0wBo
  • The rally in the price of oil seems to be sputtering as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Jsj6i3olFX https://t.co/TxElAkFbrb
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.33% Wall Street: 0.83% Germany 30: 0.68% US 500: 0.67% FTSE 100: 0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KCyB86yVTj
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-24
  • HSBC expect the BoE to raise interest rates by 15bps to 0.25% in May 2022 and 25bps to 0.5% in November 2022 $GBP
  • As the Dollar ($DXY) continues to consolidate after last week's rally, the market's rate forecast via Fed Funds futures (through end 2022) is pricing in most hawkish view since Mar 18, 2020 at 23 bps worth of tightening between now and then https://t.co/ZgknI0hf39
Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.43% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BEARISH

50.81%

49.19%

10.56% Daily

4.74% Weekly

-14.02% Daily

-8.43% Weekly

-3.07% Daily

-2.18% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 50.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 15 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20, price has moved 0.89% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.56% higher than yesterday and 4.74% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.02% lower than yesterday and 8.43% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 15, 2021 12:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,250.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

