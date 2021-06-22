News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.
2021-06-22 09:23:00
Dollar Breakout and Dow Collapse Starting to Pull Back on the Enthusiasm
2021-06-22 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches
2021-06-22 09:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Mildly Positive Ahead of BoE Meeting
2021-06-22 08:00:00
Dollar Breakout and Dow Collapse Starting to Pull Back on the Enthusiasm
2021-06-22 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 2021 High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2021-06-21 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • ECB's Rehn says Q2 data points to fairly fast recovery in the Euro Area - PEPP's purchasing is adaptable and based on market conditions
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/mz97RBVZsc
  • Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zHP8YwGowv
  • Coming up at half past: my weekly webinar in which I'll give my opinions on the charts, look at the confidence data on the calendar this week and at the @IGcom client sentiment numbers. Please join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars
  • OPEC+ is discussing the possibility of further boosting oil output from August, no decision on volumes as of yet - OPEC+ source
  • Ethereum testing its 200DMA once again $ETH https://t.co/d99hqSGOaS
  • Alts getting hammered again. #btc #bch #eth #xlm #cryptocurrencies @DailyFX https://t.co/3KcFB6cc8q
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/0nKMfydkc8
  • Heads Up:🇹🇼 Unemployment Rate (MAY) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.71% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 86.05%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 69.83%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/e2qZBDMNqV
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.

Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.96% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Wall Street

BULLISH

48.64%

51.36%

-24.81% Daily

-3.93% Weekly

49.45% Daily

13.96% Weekly

0.95% Daily

4.50% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 48.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 11 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40, price has moved 1.66% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.81% lower than yesterday and 3.93% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 49.45% higher than yesterday and 13.96% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.

