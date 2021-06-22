Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.96% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BULLISH 48.64% 51.36% -24.81% Daily -3.93% Weekly 49.45% Daily 13.96% Weekly 0.95% Daily 4.50% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 48.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 11 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40, price has moved 1.66% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.81% lower than yesterday and 3.93% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 49.45% higher than yesterday and 13.96% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.