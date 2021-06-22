Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.96% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
48.64%
51.36%
-24.81% Daily
-3.93% Weekly
49.45% Daily
13.96% Weekly
0.95% Daily
4.50% Weekly
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 48.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 11 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40, price has moved 1.66% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.81% lower than yesterday and 3.93% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 49.45% higher than yesterday and 13.96% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.
