NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Mar 29 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar's Post-FOMC Rally Has Traders Weighing Trends, Risk Trends Lose Traction
2021-06-21 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Scenario Remains Intact amid Strengthening Demand
2021-06-19 15:00:00
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Tapering Fears Hurt Sentiment
2021-06-21 01:00:00
Dollar's Post-FOMC Rally Has Traders Weighing Trends, Risk Trends Lose Traction
2021-06-21 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: The Tides Have Turned
2021-06-20 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar's Post-FOMC Rally Has Traders Weighing Trends, Risk Trends Lose Traction
2021-06-21 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-20 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Mar 29 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to NZD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KjSeAJnime
  • (ASEAN Fundy) US Dollar Forecast: Fed Offers Best Week in Months, Pressuring SGD, THB, IDR, PHP #USD #Fed $USDSGD $USDTHB $USDIDR $USDPHP https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/06/21/US-Dollar-Forecast-Fed-Offers-Best-Week-in-Months-Pressuring-SGD-THB-IDR-PHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/f8PgxoAoSG
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/33eqPFMBnf
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.90% Gold: 0.58% Silver: 0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IY7CZHoXE4
  • The Bank of England (BoE) interest rate decision may do little to sway $GBPUSD as the central bank is widely expected to retain the current course for monetary policy. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/WdTG2niAKz https://t.co/0PhCq2qmos
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.54% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.47% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TswpUR32Sh
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 86.94%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 71.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/et7VbdfhiC
  • The big #gold sell-off quickly has an important long-term trend test in play; scenarios to consider from both sides of the tape. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/rvFMCvEYi2 https://t.co/MY3nHLXfIJ
  • 🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Prel (MAY) Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-21
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Prel (MAY) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-21
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Mar 29 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Mar 29 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.

Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 10.18% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BEARISH

58.83%

41.17%

3.22% Daily

-6.12% Weekly

-2.76% Daily

-10.18% Weekly

0.67% Daily

-7.83% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 58.83% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.43 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Mar 29 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70. The number of traders net-long is 3.22% higher than yesterday and 6.12% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.76% lower than yesterday and 10.18% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Apr 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-06-18 18:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Wall Street since Oct 30 when Wall Street traded near 26,509.50.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Wall Street since Oct 30 when Wall Street traded near 26,509.50.
2021-06-18 16:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 10, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.31.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 10, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.31.
2021-06-18 09:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Mar 26 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Mar 26 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-06-18 01:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish