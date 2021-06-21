AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.81.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Scenario Remains Intact amid Strengthening Demand
2021-06-19 15:00:00
News
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 2021 High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2021-06-21 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 86.52%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 72.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kphRivbhyv
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.01% Gold: 1.07% Silver: 0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xyCL2CYP7W
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.84% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.82% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.82% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.50% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.39% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ibgs9CNXPa
  • Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Surge Pulls Back - Loonie Levels https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/06/21/Canadian-Dollar-Forecast-USDCAD-USD-CAD-Surge-Pulls-Back-Loonie-Levels.html https://t.co/pUUcxN90SS
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.54% US 500: 1.27% FTSE 100: 0.15% Germany 30: 0.12% France 40: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KEdjrQMxKp
  • Worth keeping in mind that up to 45% of polysilicon used in solar panels comes from Xinjiang
  • According to Politico the US is considering imposing a ban on polysilicon from Xinjiang
  • USD/JPY gives back the advance following the Federal Reserve interest rate decision as the 10-Year US Treasury yield slips to a fresh monthly low. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/KnAbpYcdTM https://t.co/kKTJbNEyLZ
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (MAY) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.2% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-21
  • ECB's Lagarde says the ECB still has room to cut rates if needed $EUR
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.81.

Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.41% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BEARISH

50.63%

49.37%

14.86% Daily

9.84% Weekly

0.51% Daily

-27.41% Weekly

7.30% Daily

-12.36% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.63% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 26 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.81, price has moved 1.03% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.86% higher than yesterday and 9.84% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.51% higher than yesterday and 27.41% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.81. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

2021-06-21 03:23:00
2021-06-18 18:23:00
2021-06-18 16:23:00
