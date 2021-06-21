AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.81.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.41% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/JPY BEARISH 50.63% 49.37% 14.86% Daily 9.84% Weekly 0.51% Daily -27.41% Weekly 7.30% Daily -12.36% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.63% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 26 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.81, price has moved 1.03% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.86% higher than yesterday and 9.84% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.51% higher than yesterday and 27.41% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.81. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.