AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.81.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.63%
49.37%
14.86% Daily
9.84% Weekly
0.51% Daily
-27.41% Weekly
7.30% Daily
-12.36% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.63% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 26 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.81, price has moved 1.03% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.86% higher than yesterday and 9.84% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.51% higher than yesterday and 27.41% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 83.81. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
