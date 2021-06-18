Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Wall Street since Oct 30 when Wall Street traded near 26,509.50.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.41% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
62.92%
37.08%
16.36% Daily
24.97% Weekly
-4.55% Daily
-16.41% Weekly
7.62% Daily
5.59% Weekly
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 62.92% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.70 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Wall Street since Oct 30 when Wall Street traded near 26,509.50. The number of traders net-long is 16.36% higher than yesterday and 24.97% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.55% lower than yesterday and 16.41% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.
