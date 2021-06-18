News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Mar 26 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-06-18 01:23:00
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Reflationary Trade Dissipating, Nikkei 225 Eyes BoJ
2021-06-18 01:00:00
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Gold Prices May Bounce as Markets Digest Fed Policy Pivot
2021-06-18 07:03:00
Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb
2021-06-17 22:06:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Extends Pullback as Retail Sales Disappoint
2021-06-18 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Lurches Lower, Start of a New Downtrend?
2021-06-17 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
USD/JPY Fails at Resistance and Pivots Lower, but the Underlying Trend Remains Bullish
2021-06-17 21:00:00
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.14% Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.31% FTSE 100: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1DqihMnbIE
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 10, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.31. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/59zAMabrWa
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/fW0bZwEmyN
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/zwj1GW1Isz
  • 🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY (MAY) Actual: 2.7% Expected: 2.5% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-18
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 83.48%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HMT6LyyKQO
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY (MAY) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.5% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-18
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.32% Gold: 0.79% Oil - US Crude: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XrFcwZnnix
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/sNccrLBlhH
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.44% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/z7VcGOqJws
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 10, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.31.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 32.61% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

50.32%

49.68%

15.02% Daily

-9.51% Weekly

-20.51% Daily

-32.61% Weekly

-5.88% Daily

-22.68% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 10 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.31, price has moved 1.52% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.02% higher than yesterday and 9.51% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.51% lower than yesterday and 32.61% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 10, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.31. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

