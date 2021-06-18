EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 10, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.31.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 32.61% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 50.32% 49.68% 15.02% Daily -9.51% Weekly -20.51% Daily -32.61% Weekly -5.88% Daily -22.68% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 10 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.31, price has moved 1.52% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.02% higher than yesterday and 9.51% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.51% lower than yesterday and 32.61% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 10, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.31. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.