AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 04 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 43.48% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
65.70%
34.30%
-2.22% Daily
36.03% Weekly
-23.63% Daily
-43.48% Weekly
-10.79% Daily
-8.24% Weekly
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 65.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.92 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 04 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77. The number of traders net-long is 2.22% lower than yesterday and 36.03% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.63% lower than yesterday and 43.48% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
