EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Bounces Back From 50-Day SMA Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-06-16 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Rally Eyes 2018 High as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory
2021-06-16 19:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Strength to Persist as Global Economy Expands
2021-06-16 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dollar and Dow Mark Massive Breaks, But Are There Trends Post-FOMC?
2021-06-17 03:00:00
Dow Jones Price Falls to Key Trendline as Fed Enters Taper Talk Window
2021-06-16 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dollar and Dow Mark Massive Breaks, But Are There Trends Post-FOMC?
2021-06-17 03:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
Real Time News
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 04 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XvwQCrigtw
  • The Fed charged the Dollar more than it rocked risk assets - at least initially. Was there enough in this policy leader's shift to reverse course on deflating volatility and turnover? Loaded question, but I like ranges like $EURUSD more just in case. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/06/17/Dollar-and-Dow-Mark-Massive-Breaks-But-Are-There-Trends-Post-FOMC.html https://t.co/OvKBn6Qz1C
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/tLJc1BUnTu
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.63% Silver: 0.59% Oil - US Crude: -0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xfv1IST7Rv
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks to Rebound After Blowout Jobs Data $AUDUSD #FOMC #FederalReserve Link: https…
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.62% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.29% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/96VNzFzCq3
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/IKLi38NRFr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 80.77%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/j465ouFw05
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD extending pre-job numbers runup after May total employment showed a 115k rise versus an expected +30k. The unemplo…
  • 🇨🇳 House Price Index YoY (MAY) Actual: 4.9% Previous: 4.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 43.48% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BEARISH

65.70%

34.30%

-2.22% Daily

36.03% Weekly

-23.63% Daily

-43.48% Weekly

-10.79% Daily

-8.24% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 65.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.92 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 04 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77. The number of traders net-long is 2.22% lower than yesterday and 36.03% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.63% lower than yesterday and 43.48% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

