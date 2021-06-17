AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 04 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 43.48% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BEARISH 65.70% 34.30% -2.22% Daily 36.03% Weekly -23.63% Daily -43.48% Weekly -10.79% Daily -8.24% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 65.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.92 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Jun 04 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77. The number of traders net-long is 2.22% lower than yesterday and 36.03% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.63% lower than yesterday and 43.48% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.