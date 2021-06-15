USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.35% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BULLISH 49.57% 50.43% 2.49% Daily -12.29% Weekly 15.27% Daily 12.35% Weekly 8.56% Daily -1.38% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 04 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52, price has moved 0.48% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.49% higher than yesterday and 12.29% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.27% higher than yesterday and 12.35% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.