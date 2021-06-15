News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Falters at Yearly Open Resistance- FOMC Levels
2021-06-14 18:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
WTI Crude Oil Breakout (Update)
2021-06-14 17:45:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-15 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-14 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Major Breakdown Ahead of Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-14 19:30:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD Eyes Trend Support as US Dollar Awaits Fed Dot Plot
2021-06-14 22:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52.
2021-06-15 00:23:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/y0zq7YdcRf
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Meeting Minutes due at 01:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-15
  • Nasdaq 100 Hits All-Time High, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Follow https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/15/Nasdaq-100-Hits-All-Time-High-Hang-Seng-and-ASX-200-May-Follow-.html https://t.co/Wqldw4aXNC
  • RT @FxWestwater: Hello traders! The Weekly Commodities Trading Prep webinar will be pushed 24 hours to Wednesday 2:00 GMT/10:00 pm EST. Joi…
  • Natural gas spot prices have been on the rise, recapturing a key trendline, following the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook. Where can prices head from here? Find out from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/yK48nZD1ag https://t.co/rRT4oBDnrK
  • Even in quiet market conditions, you can always find some activity #Philippine stock index (PSEi) up about 13.5% from late May low Expectations of easing lockdowns in the Manila capital region have been a fundamental driver Falling Wedge breakout facing the 61.8% Fib at 6916 https://t.co/VPtB78GRvl
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KPOyPWpuDn
  • Interesting tone update from the Bank of Indonesia ahead of this week's rate decision The CB said yesterday that it sees Rupiah weakening as 'still reasonable' But. it will maintain measures to stabilize the exchange rate See my tech update here - https://t.co/vu89Lt0boZ
  • The US Dollar continues to see varied performance against ASEAN currencies. USD/SGD is consolidating. USD/THB may bounce. USD/IDR and USD/PHP could continue lower.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Ccvcy93t5X https://t.co/cejykWrenF
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD Eyes RBA Minutes After Iron Ore Rally Fails to Lift Aussie Dollar Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/06/14/AUDUSD-Eyes-RBA-Minutes-After-Iron-Ore-Rally-Fails-to-Lift-Aussie-Dollar.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/AlQ6…
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.35% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BULLISH

49.57%

50.43%

2.49% Daily

-12.29% Weekly

15.27% Daily

12.35% Weekly

8.56% Daily

-1.38% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 04 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52, price has moved 0.48% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.49% higher than yesterday and 12.29% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.27% higher than yesterday and 12.35% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

