EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.19.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.94% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BEARISH 50.37% 49.63% 10.29% Daily 47.71% Weekly 5.41% Daily -18.94% Weekly 7.81% Daily 4.91% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 06 when EUR/USD traded near 1.19, price has moved 2.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.29% higher than yesterday and 47.71% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.41% higher than yesterday and 18.94% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.19. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.