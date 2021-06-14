News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.19.
2021-06-14 09:23:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Neutral, Hoping for FOMC Guidance
2021-06-13 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed, Gold, Crude Oil, Yen, BoJ
2021-06-14 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Surge to 32-Month High on Demand Optimism
2021-06-14 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed, Gold, Crude Oil, Yen, BoJ
2021-06-14 12:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-06-14 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rolling Over Through Support
2021-06-14 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed, Gold, Crude Oil, Yen, BoJ
2021-06-14 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shakes Off Reopening Concerns, Focus on Inflation Data
2021-06-14 08:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Breaks Must Abide the FOMC Decision This Week
2021-06-14 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Here Comes Taper Talk
2021-06-12 12:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-10 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The USD is holding onto 90.50 following Friday’s adjustment in positioning. The main event this week is the FOMC monetary policy meeting and while no policy changes are expected. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/xEAM7MguYi https://t.co/IvE5hQBtek
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Business Confidence (JUN) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 58.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-14
  • BoE's Bailey says the size of the BoE's balance sheet will be a major issue in 5 years
  • $USDCAD breakout + pullback feels like pre-positioning ahead of the Fed, just in case they get a little less dovish on the forecast https://t.co/hVkCeh4kZe https://t.co/ssBEn3PvCz
  • It looks like Gold has cleared its bullish trend channel and simultaneously, $BTCUSD found a bullish break on a wedge. Inverted Bitcoin and overlaid on $XAUSUD below. Here with a 20-day correlation coefficient https://t.co/kpBxHSTwe0
  • Paul Tudor Jones - I want 5% in Bitcoin as portfolio diversifier via @CNBC. Bitcoin pressing back into $40k. #bitcoin #btc @DailyFXTeam
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/szi3fFMZHt
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Gov Bailey Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-14
  • Persistent selling in gold today, despite USD and US yields more or less flat on the session - With gold below the early June low (1855), eyes on the 200DMA at 1838 https://t.co/UoyAbgBRy5
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in EUR/CHF are long at 76.13%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.54%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8KeppzkFJh
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.19.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.19.

Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.94% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BEARISH

50.37%

49.63%

10.29% Daily

47.71% Weekly

5.41% Daily

-18.94% Weekly

7.81% Daily

4.91% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 06 when EUR/USD traded near 1.19, price has moved 2.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.29% higher than yesterday and 47.71% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.41% higher than yesterday and 18.94% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.19. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.72.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.72.
2021-06-11 16:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.
2021-06-11 16:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 10, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,090.70.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 10, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,090.70.
2021-06-11 11:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00.
2021-06-11 09:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish