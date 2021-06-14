EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.19.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.94% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.37%
49.63%
10.29% Daily
47.71% Weekly
5.41% Daily
-18.94% Weekly
7.81% Daily
4.91% Weekly
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 06 when EUR/USD traded near 1.19, price has moved 2.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.29% higher than yesterday and 47.71% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.41% higher than yesterday and 18.94% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.19. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
