Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.46%
49.54%
6.61% Daily
29.84% Weekly
-4.72% Daily
-8.48% Weekly
0.68% Daily
7.54% Weekly
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 20 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00, price has moved 1.19% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.61% higher than yesterday and 29.84% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.72% lower than yesterday and 8.48% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.
