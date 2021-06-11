Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.48% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BEARISH 50.46% 49.54% 6.61% Daily 29.84% Weekly -4.72% Daily -8.48% Weekly 0.68% Daily 7.54% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 20 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00, price has moved 1.19% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.61% higher than yesterday and 29.84% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.72% lower than yesterday and 8.48% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.