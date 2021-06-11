News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-10 21:20:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00.
2021-06-11 09:23:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
S&P 500 Hits a Record as Meme Stocks Slide, No Dollar Breaks Until Fed?
2021-06-11 03:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-10 21:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-10 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Real Time News
  • Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/mwHy1FU0LX
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/vuC3H6mIjl
  • 🇬🇷 Unemployment Rate (MAR) Actual: 16.3% Previous: 16.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-11
  • 🇬🇷 Unemployment Rate (FEB) Actual: 15.9% Previous: 16.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-11
  • Heads Up:🇬🇷 Unemployment Rate (FEB) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Actual: 15.9% Previous: 16.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-11
  • ECB's Holzmann says if inflation went over 3% that would lead to a re-think in strategy $EUR
  • Heads Up:🇬🇷 Unemployment Rate (MAR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-11
  • Heads Up:🇬🇷 Unemployment Rate (FEB) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 16.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-11
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/bZEFtp8kFe https://t.co/JKGD0pfHbj
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 81.55%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 68.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XczAsPhQAn
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00.

Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.48% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Wall Street

BEARISH

50.46%

49.54%

6.61% Daily

29.84% Weekly

-4.72% Daily

-8.48% Weekly

0.68% Daily

7.54% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 20 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00, price has moved 1.19% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 6.61% higher than yesterday and 29.84% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.72% lower than yesterday and 8.48% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 24, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,606.90.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Mar 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.71.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 18, 2021 16:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.89.
