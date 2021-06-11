NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.72.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.92% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI NZD/USD BEARISH 51.24% 48.76% 12.27% Daily 2.30% Weekly -13.70% Daily -8.92% Weekly -2.10% Daily -3.50% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 04 when NZD/USD traded near 0.72, price has moved 1.17% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.27% higher than yesterday and 2.30% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.70% lower than yesterday and 8.92% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.72. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.