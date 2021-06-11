FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 10, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,090.70.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 61.74% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 49.37% 50.63% -14.13% Daily -29.40% Weekly 28.67% Daily 61.74% Weekly 3.26% Daily -1.22% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 10 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,090.70, price has moved 0.54% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.13% lower than yesterday and 29.40% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.67% higher than yesterday and 61.74% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 10, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,090.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.