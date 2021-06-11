FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 10, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,090.70.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-10 21:20:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00.
2021-06-11 09:23:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility
2021-06-11 09:35:00
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits a Record as Meme Stocks Slide, No Dollar Breaks Until Fed?
2021-06-11 03:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-10 21:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-10 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 10, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,090.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/gKsZ0B3jol
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/knlV1FIVzR
  • 🇲🇽 Industrial Production YoY (APR) Actual: 36.6% Expected: 36.7% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-11
  • Ethereum/Bitcoin spread...Will 650 hold again? #btc #eth #Ethereum #Bitcoin @DailyFX https://t.co/cPFB9tQb5F
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 80.25%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 73.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4wp1otsmla
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Industrial Production YoY (APR) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 36.7% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-11
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/64PLtyriAK
  • 🇷🇺 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 5.5% Expected: 5.5% Previous: 5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-11
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.74% Oil - US Crude: 0.18% Gold: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QYaWX7iKGB
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/lZuipqPDDS
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 10, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,090.70.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 10, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,090.70.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 61.74% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BULLISH

49.37%

50.63%

-14.13% Daily

-29.40% Weekly

28.67% Daily

61.74% Weekly

3.26% Daily

-1.22% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 10 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,090.70, price has moved 0.54% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.13% lower than yesterday and 29.40% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 28.67% higher than yesterday and 61.74% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 10, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,090.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00.
2021-06-11 09:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 24, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,606.90.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 24, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,606.90.
2021-06-04 04:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Mar 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Mar 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76.
2021-06-03 16:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.71.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.71.
2021-06-03 10:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish