AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
51.47%
48.53%
16.34% Daily
8.63% Weekly
-20.25% Daily
-4.05% Weekly
-4.84% Daily
2.09% Weekly
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 04 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77, price has moved 0.56% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.34% higher than yesterday and 8.63% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.25% lower than yesterday and 4.05% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.77. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
