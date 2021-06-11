AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 4.05% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BEARISH 51.47% 48.53% 16.34% Daily 8.63% Weekly -20.25% Daily -4.05% Weekly -4.84% Daily 2.09% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 04 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77, price has moved 0.56% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.34% higher than yesterday and 8.63% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.25% lower than yesterday and 4.05% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.77. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.