AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD June Open Range Vulnerable as ECB Sticks to Higher PEPP
2021-06-11 15:00:00
Inflation (CPI), The Fed & ECB – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-11 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
WTI Crude Oil Outlook – Room to Rally 10% or More Before Big Levels Met
2021-06-11 12:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since May 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,102.00.
2021-06-11 09:23:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Upside Test as US Rates Drop - Last Chance for Volatility
2021-06-11 09:35:00
Crude Oil, Gold Price Outlook: US Lifts Sanctions on Some Iranians, Inflation Ignored
2021-06-11 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Last Chance for Currency Volatility on FOMC Meeting
2021-06-11 16:00:00
S&P 500 Hits a Record as Meme Stocks Slide, No Dollar Breaks Until Fed?
2021-06-11 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-10 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 77.45%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/l8OtLRjANj
  • As FX volatility continues to dwindle, so does the excitement. The Pound largely sticking to a 1.4080-1.4200 range for much of the week and subsequently. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/T0Eg4KaENB https://t.co/3vN0I44pwA
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.86% Silver: 0.05% Gold: -0.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4wlpUbWEUH
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.77. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DVGWV8Kqkd
  • NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.72. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to NZD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fRfnlbbwR8
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.49% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.55% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.64% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.78% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Yl7e9gwRC8
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.09% Germany 30: 0.06% FTSE 100: 0.01% US 500: -0.07% Wall Street: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DVcs3Eh5x6
  • USD Bounce from Major Support Ahead of the Fed - #DXY chart https://t.co/VGR9paDQ2z
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 4.05% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BEARISH

51.47%

48.53%

16.34% Daily

8.63% Weekly

-20.25% Daily

-4.05% Weekly

-4.84% Daily

2.09% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jun 04 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77, price has moved 0.56% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.34% higher than yesterday and 8.63% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.25% lower than yesterday and 4.05% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.77. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

