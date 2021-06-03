NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.71.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Soar on Demand Hopes, US Inventories and Jobs Data Eyed
2021-06-03 07:07:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle & Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress
2021-06-02 18:27:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Charts Rolling Over
2021-06-03 12:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-02 21:30:00
Gold
News
Russian Wealth Fund to Slash US Dollar Holdings to Zero - Reinvest in EUR, Gold, and Yuan
2021-06-03 10:35:00
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD May Rise with Retail Trader Short Bets Ahead of NFPs
2021-06-03 05:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Ranges Hold Ahead of US Payrolls Data
2021-06-03 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-02 16:00:00
Russia Plan to Cut US Dollar Holdings In National Wealth Fund to Zero

  • Difference between ADP vs NFP in recent months https://t.co/1QMFOyj8OZ
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (29/MAY) Actual: 385K Expected: 390K Previous: 405K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (MAY/29) Actual: 428K Previous: 458.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • 🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (22/MAY) Actual: 3771K Expected: 3615K Previous: 3602K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 80.67%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 68.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bbyD0sv189
  • 🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (MAY) Actual: 978K Expected: 650K Previous: 742K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.46% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JNhhbx7OJg
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (29/MAY) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 390K Previous: 406K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (MAY/29) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 458.75K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (22/MAY) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 3615K Previous: 3642K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.71.

Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.54% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BEARISH

50.76%

49.24%

10.21% Daily

26.55% Weekly

-8.25% Daily

-20.54% Weekly

0.28% Daily

-2.03% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 06 when NZD/USD traded near 0.71, price has moved 2.42% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.21% higher than yesterday and 26.55% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.25% lower than yesterday and 20.54% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.71. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

