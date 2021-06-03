NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.71.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.54% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI NZD/USD BEARISH 50.76% 49.24% 10.21% Daily 26.55% Weekly -8.25% Daily -20.54% Weekly 0.28% Daily -2.03% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 06 when NZD/USD traded near 0.71, price has moved 2.42% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.21% higher than yesterday and 26.55% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.25% lower than yesterday and 20.54% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.71. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.