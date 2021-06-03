NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.71.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.54% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.76%
49.24%
10.21% Daily
26.55% Weekly
-8.25% Daily
-20.54% Weekly
0.28% Daily
-2.03% Weekly
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 06 when NZD/USD traded near 0.71, price has moved 2.42% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.21% higher than yesterday and 26.55% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.25% lower than yesterday and 20.54% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Apr 06, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.71. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
