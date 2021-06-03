AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Mar 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.85% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
60.35%
39.65%
17.82% Daily
15.26% Weekly
-18.11% Daily
-20.85% Weekly
0.36% Daily
-2.39% Weekly
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 60.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.52 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Mar 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76. The number of traders net-long is 17.82% higher than yesterday and 15.26% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.11% lower than yesterday and 20.85% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.