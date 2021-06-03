AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Mar 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.85% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BEARISH 60.35% 39.65% 17.82% Daily 15.26% Weekly -18.11% Daily -20.85% Weekly 0.36% Daily -2.39% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 60.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.52 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Mar 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76. The number of traders net-long is 17.82% higher than yesterday and 15.26% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.11% lower than yesterday and 20.85% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.