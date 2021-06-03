AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Mar 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

0

Notifications

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
EUR/USD
News
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
EUR/USD Rate Reserves Ahead of May High with NFP Report on Tap
2021-06-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Soar on Demand Hopes, US Inventories and Jobs Data Eyed
2021-06-03 07:07:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Triangle & Multi-Decade Trendline Breakout in Progress
2021-06-02 18:27:00
Wall Street
News
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Charts Rolling Over
2021-06-03 12:30:00
Gold
News
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Threatened Ahead of US NFP - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-03 14:40:00
GBP/USD
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-03 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Ranges Hold Ahead of US Payrolls Data
2021-06-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-03 14:00:00
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 81.04%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qbFwPI77OC
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.18% Gold: -2.01% Silver: -2.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pvSNds3u4i
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Mar 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/yXlzhXraNY
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.48% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.63% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.63% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.74% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.22% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VrzyJjsJsL
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bostic Speech due at 16:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
  • Get our analysts’ view on the key fundamentals for USD in Q2. Download now. https://t.co/mHlnWhIEuI https://t.co/dhxqqpHs0y
  • The S&P 500 has tumbled while the Dollar has rallied to start Thursday trade after data. Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter discusses the markets ahead of Friday #NFPs! https://t.co/LF9gumm9oo
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.09% FTSE 100: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.09% France 40: -0.16% US 500: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/kzdM7ATfPc
  • $AMC is once against putting up crazy volatility. Down as much as -40% at its low. That said, technically an inside day... https://t.co/C8HjmvNzWY
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Gov Bailey Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-03
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Mar 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Mar 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.85% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BEARISH

60.35%

39.65%

17.82% Daily

15.26% Weekly

-18.11% Daily

-20.85% Weekly

0.36% Daily

-2.39% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 60.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.52 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Mar 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76. The number of traders net-long is 17.82% higher than yesterday and 15.26% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.11% lower than yesterday and 20.85% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

2021-06-03 10:23:00
2021-05-27 18:23:00
2021-05-13 10:23:00
2021-05-12 18:23:00
