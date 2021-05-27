USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 18, 2021 16:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.89.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 4.02% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BULLISH 49.93% 50.07% -19.54% Daily -14.91% Weekly 10.97% Daily 4.02% Weekly -6.69% Daily -6.38% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 18 when USD/JPY traded near 108.89, price has moved 0.82% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.54% lower than yesterday and 14.91% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.97% higher than yesterday and 4.02% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 18, 2021 16:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.89. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.