USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 18, 2021 16:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.89.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Uptrend at Risk? Momentum is Struggling
2021-05-27 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout
2021-05-27 19:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
Nasdaq Gains, Russell Outperforms as AMC & GME Go Parabolic
2021-05-26 22:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact
2021-05-27 20:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Gold, Gamestop (GME) & AMC – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-05-27 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support
2021-05-27 08:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 18, 2021 16:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.89.
2021-05-27 18:23:00
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.20% France 40: 0.12% Germany 30: 0.07% US 500: 0.00% Wall Street: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4Hf06DoRif
  • Crude oil setting up bullish breakout - #CL2! chart https://t.co/YBZwU4bsri
  • WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/05/27/WTI-crude-oil-setting-up-possible-bull-breakout.html $Oil #oott https://t.co/C6UgYxJU4t
  • :USD/CAD is in consolidation just above confluence support. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on another test of key support at 1.2048/61. Get your market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/ZNcvMejOj2 https://t.co/LIie1nFp1T
  • Fed's Kaplan: - We need to communicate our taper plans in advance - It will be beneficial and not be shocking to see the 10-year yield rise
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Fed MBS purchases having unintended side effects - Some restraint on asset purchases would be beneficial
  • Fed's Kaplan: - We can see strides towards the Fed's goals - It is time to start thinking about moderating asset purchases sooner rather than later
  • President Biden: Corporate tax rate should be raised to 28%
  • President Biden: Supply chain problems and transportation bottlenecks will be addressed. More announcements will be made in the coming weeks
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Gl79h7igxP
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 18, 2021 16:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.89.

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 18, 2021 16:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.89.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 4.02% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BULLISH

49.93%

50.07%

-19.54% Daily

-14.91% Weekly

10.97% Daily

4.02% Weekly

-6.69% Daily

-6.38% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 18 when USD/JPY traded near 108.89, price has moved 0.82% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.54% lower than yesterday and 14.91% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.97% higher than yesterday and 4.02% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 18, 2021 16:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.89. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Mar 08 when Silver traded near 2,515.30.
Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Mar 08 when Silver traded near 2,515.30.
2021-05-27 09:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 05, 2021 08:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 15,153.80.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 05, 2021 08:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 15,153.80.
2021-05-13 10:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20.
2021-05-12 18:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 16, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.20.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 16, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.20.
2021-05-05 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish