Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Mar 08 when Silver traded near 2,515.30.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 100.00% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Silver BEARISH 100.00% 0.00% 100.00% Daily -99.96% Weekly -100.00% Daily -100.00% Weekly 0.00% Daily -99.96% Weekly

Silver: Retail trader data shows 100.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 10,000.00 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Mar 08 when Silver traded near 2,515.30. The number of traders net-long is 100.00% higher than yesterday and 99.96% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 100.00% lower than yesterday and 100.00% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Silver-bearish contrarian trading bias.