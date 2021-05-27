Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Mar 08 when Silver traded near 2,515.30.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Uptrend at Risk? Momentum is Struggling
2021-05-27 05:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Double Top Formation Intact Ahead of OPEC Meeting
2021-05-26 19:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Nasdaq Gains, Russell Outperforms as AMC & GME Go Parabolic
2021-05-26 22:15:00
Wall Street CEOs Testify in Washington on COVID Relief, Diversity Efforts
2021-05-26 19:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Pull Back From $1,900 as Stimulus Tapering Fears Gear Up
2021-05-27 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bull Flag Breakout Begins to Pull Back
2021-05-26 18:19:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support
2021-05-27 08:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar May Rise as Inflation Fears, Fed Outlook Hoard the Spotlight
2021-05-27 07:00:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-27 00:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇫🇷 Unemployment Benefit Claims (APR) Actual: 65.9K Previous: -16.8K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-27
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.40% FTSE 100: 0.04% Wall Street: -0.12% US 500: -0.30% Germany 30: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5VC4eg8HpZ
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Unemployment Benefit Claims (APR) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -16.8K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-27
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 09:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-27
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/vG1IxUaJEo
  • Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Mar 08 when Silver traded near 2,515.30. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Silver weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VBIyuPLarg
  • Please join @PaulRobinsonFX at 6:00 EST/10:00 GMT for a webinar where you can learn to become a better trader in current markets. Register here: https://t.co/XO3SOn8u43 https://t.co/VHuB606Dxa
  • ECB's De Cos states that the increase in Euro-Area inflation is transitory $EUR
  • Hang Seng Tech: MACD Convergence Hints at a Potential Breakout - #HSTECH chart https://t.co/mQDqppyjdZ
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/uK27lESJ7M
Silver IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Mar 08 when Silver traded near 2,515.30.

Research, Research Team
Silver Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 100.00% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Silver

BEARISH

100.00%

0.00%

100.00% Daily

-99.96% Weekly

-100.00% Daily

-100.00% Weekly

0.00% Daily

-99.96% Weekly

Silver: Retail trader data shows 100.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 10,000.00 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Silver since Mar 08 when Silver traded near 2,515.30. The number of traders net-long is 100.00% higher than yesterday and 99.96% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 100.00% lower than yesterday and 100.00% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Silver-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Rates

Silver
Bearish