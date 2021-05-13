News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk if US PPI Data Echoes the Consumer Inflation Beat
2021-05-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
2021-05-12 15:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-13 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook Vulnerable After 2008 High US CPI
2021-05-13 01:00:00
Is Gold a Good Inflation Hedge? - XAU/USD Rejected at Key Trendline, Focus on US PPI
2021-05-13 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes US Retail Sales After CPI Boosts Fed Rate Bets
2021-05-13 02:00:00
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.36%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 69.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KkMtUpOZdy
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.21% Silver: -0.93% Oil - US Crude: -2.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eNQowu5LRj
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 05, 2021 08:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 15,153.80. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1T0AOilLMv
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9SsLWtxeZI
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/odJkU3mp5B
  • 🇮🇪 Inflation Rate YoY (APR) Actual: 1.1% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-13
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.34% Wall Street: -0.53% France 40: -1.40% Germany 30: -1.62% FTSE 100: -2.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9QFO66TbHM
  • $BTC https://t.co/Ai3O9ITqEu
  • Heads Up:🇮🇪 Inflation Rate YoY (APR) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-13
  • Cryptocurrency sell-off accelerating...sea of red. #btc #bitcoin #rth #ethereum #ltc #xrp @DailyFX Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/nbt2FsI4xp
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 05, 2021 08:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 15,153.80.

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 05, 2021 08:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 15,153.80.

Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.94% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

50.76%

49.24%

19.30% Daily

36.30% Weekly

-15.99% Daily

-27.94% Weekly

-1.15% Daily

-5.28% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 05 when Germany 30 traded near 15,153.80, price has moved 1.47% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.30% higher than yesterday and 36.30% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.99% lower than yesterday and 27.94% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 05, 2021 08:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 15,153.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20.
2021-05-12 18:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 16, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.20.
2021-05-05 17:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 13,792.90.
2021-05-04 16:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 26, 2021 20:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
2021-05-04 10:23:00
Rates

Germany 30
Bearish