Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 05, 2021 08:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 15,153.80.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.94% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BEARISH 50.76% 49.24% 19.30% Daily 36.30% Weekly -15.99% Daily -27.94% Weekly -1.15% Daily -5.28% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 05 when Germany 30 traded near 15,153.80, price has moved 1.47% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.30% higher than yesterday and 36.30% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.99% lower than yesterday and 27.94% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since May 05, 2021 08:00 GMT when Germany 30 traded near 15,153.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.