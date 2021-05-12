News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Rip, Dip, Rip Around CPI: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-12 16:45:00
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of February High Even as ECB Slows PEPP
2021-05-12 14:00:00
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges- Bulls Eye Major Breakout at May High
2021-05-12 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains as Stockpiles Fall, OPEC Lifts Demand Outlook
2021-05-12 04:00:00
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20.
2021-05-12 18:23:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Rising Long Bets, Bearish Technical Signs Worrying
2021-05-12 03:00:00
News
Gold Prices Fall as USD and Yields Creep Higher Before Inflation Data
2021-05-12 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
News
GBP/USD Shrugs at UK GDP, May Drop on US CPI Data
2021-05-12 06:13:00
Dollar Prepared for Nasdaq Volatility if Inflation Data Can Stir Interest
2021-05-12 03:00:00
News
US Dollar Rockets Higher as Inflation Spikes to 4.2% in April
2021-05-12 13:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Broader Outlook Bearish, USD/JPY Eyes Key Trendline
2021-05-12 05:00:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.16% Gold: -0.87% Silver: -1.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2ZM2rM1kJN
  • Well one $NDX trendline is dead and gone after today's rout and secondary support is coming up quick near 12,760 https://t.co/hJSPch42Zm
  • Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zeXYkoKVW6
  • Nasdaq extends its selloff as tech stocks slide further due to surging bond yields. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/eEeeFpFYiF https://t.co/AFfRIHZMgr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.05%, while traders in GBP/USD are at opposite extremes with 67.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dhdLOMU0TX
  • Nasdaq Extends Slide, Bond Yields Spike on Fed Taper Fears -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/12/nasdaq-extends-slide-bond-yields-spike-on-fed-taper-fears.html #StockMarket $NDX $QQQ https://t.co/e08fA8Wy73
  • US Treasury Department: - U.S. ran record $1.9 trillion budget deficit in first 7 months of FY2021 - Federal outlays climbed 22% to $4.1 trillion from Oct. through April - Revenues rose 16%, reflecting 2020 tax deferrals
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.28% Germany 30: -0.28% France 40: -0.34% Wall Street: -1.41% US 500: -1.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PfhSpL5XsO
  • 🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (APR) Actual: $-226B Expected: $-220B Previous: $-660B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-12
  • We've taken out short-term support on $SPX. Bigger levels below though. For this index, it is 4,000. For the Nasdaq 100, which has a floor more immediately at hand, it is 13,000 https://t.co/KeHxTw81Ht
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20.

Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.91% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Wall Street

BEARISH

51.44%

48.56%

29.22% Daily

112.37% Weekly

-8.79% Daily

-34.91% Weekly

7.47% Daily

1.19% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 05 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20, price has moved 7.04% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 29.22% higher than yesterday and 112.37% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.79% lower than yesterday and 34.91% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

