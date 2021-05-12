Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.91% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BEARISH 51.44% 48.56% 29.22% Daily 112.37% Weekly -8.79% Daily -34.91% Weekly 7.47% Daily 1.19% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 05 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20, price has moved 7.04% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 29.22% higher than yesterday and 112.37% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.79% lower than yesterday and 34.91% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 05, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 31,529.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.